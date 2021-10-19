17 fantastic pictures from the new Dino Kingdom near Worksop

With 100 dinosaur exhibits which move and make sounds Dino Kingdom, on the grounds of Thoresby Hall, runs until Oct 31.
The event boasts a host of indoor and outdoor activities from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper virtual reality experience.
There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.
Have a look through this gallery and see some of the exhibits – and see if you can spot any familiar faces in the crowds.