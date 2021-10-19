Gigantic Animatronic Dinosaurs Descend on Thoresby Park for Dino Kingdom Event.

17 fantastic pictures from the new Dino Kingdom near Worksop

Dino Kingdom opened to crowds of excited customers on Friday and we went along to see what it was all about.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:00 pm

With 100 dinosaur exhibits which move and make sounds Dino Kingdom, on the grounds of Thoresby Hall, runs until Oct 31.

The event boasts a host of indoor and outdoor activities from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper virtual reality experience.

There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.

Have a look through this gallery and see some of the exhibits – and see if you can spot any familiar faces in the crowds.

1. Swooping

Did you spot the pterodactyls overhead?

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. It moved!

Dinosaur fans posed for pictures with their favourites

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Attack!

Visitors can scan QR codes to find out more about each species

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Roar!

As you walk the woodland trail, dinosaurs of various sizes meet you on your travels

Photo: Brian Eyre

