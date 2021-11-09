Adam Aveling, one of the breakout stars of E4’s show Married at First Sight will be judge on the show which takes place at North Notts Arena on Friday November 26 at North Notts Arena.

Adam, who has racked up an impressive 158,000 followers since his appearance on the hit E4 series this summer, will be judging the fifth anniversary Christmas special alongside S Club 7 star, Jo O’Meara and male model, Sam Reece.

Adam, from Doncaster, said: “I’m really excited to be judging Worksop’s Got Talent as it’s an amazing event for an unbelievable cause.

Adam Aveling has been announced as a celebrity judge for Worksop's Go Talent.

"I love seeing people with passion, so I can’t wait to see what Worksop has got to offer.”

The 12 finalists who will go head to head in the show are now busy rehearsing.

"Our rehearsals are underway and the show is just incredible this year.

“You’re in for sure a treat and it’s only £10.”

Since 2016 the talent show has raised £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK.

They have sold out four times and have won four awards.