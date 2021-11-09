Watch poignant light show being beamed onto Worksop Town Hall to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday
A stunning visual light display is being beamed onto buildings in Worksop and Retford as part of the area’s Remembrance commemorations.
A series of images are being projected onto Worksop Town Hall and Spencer’s on the Square, in Retford, to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.
The current light show, which has been captured in video by The Malt House, will continue until Remembrance Sunday when it will then turn festive and finish with a new year’s performance that will continue until January 5.
The shows, which use high-powered projection technology, have been organised by North Notts BID and is hoped it will encourage more people to visit and shop in the two town centres.
They have been created and implemented for the BID by Double Take Projections will run every night from 5pm to 10pm,
Chief executive at North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring these light shows to both Worksop and Retford town centres.
"The spectacle is a sight to behold that will initially honour our heroes and then hopefully give us all back that festive feel after last year's turbulent disruptions to the Christmas period.
“Following on from the successful town centre dressings that we introduced back in the spring, we hope that these light shows will continue the positive momentum and encourage people to visit our town centres and support our local businesses.”