A series of images are being projected onto Worksop Town Hall and Spencer’s on the Square, in Retford, to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

The current light show, which has been captured in video by The Malt House, will continue until Remembrance Sunday when it will then turn festive and finish with a new year’s performance that will continue until January 5.

The shows, which use high-powered projection technology, have been organised by North Notts BID and is hoped it will encourage more people to visit and shop in the two town centres.

The light show on the side of Worksop Town Hall.

They have been created and implemented for the BID by Double Take Projections will run every night from 5pm to 10pm,

Chief executive at North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring these light shows to both Worksop and Retford town centres.

"The spectacle is a sight to behold that will initially honour our heroes and then hopefully give us all back that festive feel after last year's turbulent disruptions to the Christmas period.