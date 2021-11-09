Couple produce stunning Remembrance display in window of their Worksop home
A Worksop couple have created another Remembrance window display in their home.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:44 am
The contemplative scene that lights up daily was created by Andrew Saunders at his home on Wingfield Avenue.
Full-time foster carer Andrew first did the display last year and attracted lots of attention on social media.
He said that he and his partner produced last year’s display to cheer the street up as lockdown began while remembering the fallen from World War One.
After receiving such positive reaction, they decided to produce another scene this year.