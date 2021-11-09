The contemplative scene that lights up daily was created by Andrew Saunders at his home on Wingfield Avenue.

Full-time foster carer Andrew first did the display last year and attracted lots of attention on social media.

The Remembrance display in the window of a home in Wingfield Avenue, in Worksop.

He said that he and his partner produced last year’s display to cheer the street up as lockdown began while remembering the fallen from World War One.