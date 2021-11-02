Bassetlaw District Council is to host a parade for Remembrance Sunday this year on Sunday 14 November from 10:30am to 12pm.

The parade will ‘form-up’ in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall at around 10.10 am under the direction of the parade marshall, Sergeant Neil Orton.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and the Chairman of the Council, will then inspect the parade accompanied by music played by the Worksop Miners’ Welfare Band.

A previous Remembrance Sunday parade in Worksop.

At 10.35am, the parade will march off from the Market Square down to the war memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath laying service and act of remembrance will take place at the war memorial at approximately 10.45am.

The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play ‘The Last Post’ before the two minutes silence at 11am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

Chairman of the Council, councillor Jack Bowker said: “This year’s remembrance parade is especially poignant, marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion and following on from last year when sadly due to the pandemic, no parade took place.“Remembrance Sunday offers an opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.”

The following road closures will be in place from Sunday November 14 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Memorial Avenue, Worksop - for its whole length, B6040 Watson Road, Worksop - from its junction with Memorial Avenue to its junction with Potter Street. Potter Street, Worksop - from its junction with B6040 Watson Road to its junction with Bridge Street and Bridge Street, Worksop - from its junction with Westgate to its junction with Potter Street.

Other remembrance events taking place in the region include a parade in Retford, organised by the Retford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and Bassetlaw District Council, starting at 10.45am in Retford Market Square, on November 14.

There will also be a remembrance service led by the vicar of All Saints Church, Nicky Skipworth, at Harworth’s war memorial starting at 11am on November 14.

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion is also appealing for volunteers to help with the Poppy Appeal.

After being forced to cancel fundraising events for the past 18 months due to lockdown restrictions this year the Poppy Appeal is more important than ever for the charity who class it as the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The funds raised by the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal support veterans and their families.