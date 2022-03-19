Worksop's Mount St Mary's College lift National U18 Vase Cup at Twickenham
Worksop’s Mount St Mary’s sealed a day to remember after lifting the National U18 Vase Cup at Twickenham.
Andrew Charlish was the hero after his drop goal secured a narrow 3-0 win over Sutton Valance.
It was the first time they have lifted the trophy since beating Newcastle in 1994.
Five coaches full of students, staff and parents travelled to back the boys.
Upon the team’s arrival back at school last night, Head Coach, Dylan Campbell handed the Vase Cup over to Headmaster Dan Wright, and said, “I promised you a trophy.” It is being proudly displayed ahead of a formal presentation to the team and Campbell later this week.
Mount eased past St Anselm’s College 36-10 after having previously won the north of England section to reach the final/