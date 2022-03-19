Worksop's Mount St Mary's College lift National U18 Vase Cup at Twickenham

Headteacher Dan Wright shakes hands with head coach Dylan Campbell after victory at Twickenham.

Andrew Charlish was the hero after his drop goal secured a narrow 3-0 win over Sutton Valance.

It was the first time they have lifted the trophy since beating Newcastle in 1994.

Five coaches full of students, staff and parents travelled to back the boys.

Headteacher Dan Wright shakes hands with head coach Dylan Campbell after victory at Twickenham.

Upon the team’s arrival back at school last night, Head Coach, Dylan Campbell handed the Vase Cup over to Headmaster Dan Wright, and said, “I promised you a trophy.” It is being proudly displayed ahead of a formal presentation to the team and Campbell later this week.