Struggling Worksop cheered by juniors' displays in heavy defeat by Anston

That left them in the drop zone in 11th place, but captain Oliver Titterington said there were positives to take from the day.

“In the end Anston won pretty comfortably. But there were pluses for us,” he said.

“We were a couple of players short so we played a couple of our juniors - Will Fowler and Oliver Matthews - in our first team for the first time this season, and they did a really good job and bowled really well.

Worksop batsman Chris Taylor - 94 against Anston.

“They didn't look out of place so it is promising signs for the future.”

Worksop elected to bat after winning the toss but, after a superb opening stand of 103 between Jake Hayes (43) and Chris Taylor (94), wickets tumbled as they ended up 192 all out.

Edward Ellis claimed 3-39 from his nine overs and Keiran Hawkins an impressive 3-19 from six overs.

In reply, when Harry Taylor took the wicket of Matthew Sommerville after the batsman had only scored one and with 17 on the board, Worksop hopes were high.

But Joshua Marsh then smashed an unbeaten 104 and Luke Hall added 52 not out as Anston cruised to victory.

“We got off to a nice start with Jake Hogan and Chris Taylor up top,” said Titterington.

“Chris batted really nicely for his 94, but then we lost a few cheap wickets in the middle order and in the end we were quite a few short of par, despite it looking like a big total earlier on.

“Josh then batted very nicely for Anston and didn't really give any chances at all.

“Harry Taylor bowled quite nicely up top against him and looked the most dangerous, but other than that Josh just carried the game away from us.”

Worksop now have the added incentive of a derby game at home to Retford this Saturday as they look to try to get back on the winning trail.

“It is a bit of a Bassetlaw derby and hopefully that will help spur on us even more,” said Titterington.

“If we can just put the two parts together, batting and bowling, hopefully we can make a good fist of it.

“We always do well at home. It's a big ground and we know the conditions, so hopefully we can pull a win out of the bag.