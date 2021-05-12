Reader picture captures storm over Worksop
Worksop was hit by a huge storm last night, with widespread thunder and lightning seen and heard across Bassetlaw.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 9:59 am
Reader Janine Greatrex captured this stunning image of lightning at Kilton Hill, in Worksop.
Stunning photographs were shared across social media.
According to the Met Office, Worksop is set to remain dry today with some sunny intervals.
