The characterful home benefits from views over open countryside.

Pictures show Victorian cottage frozen in time that has gone on the market near Worksop

Step through the doors of this charming Victorian cottage near Worksop must feel like stepping into a simpler era.

The period home, located in Lindrick Dale, is currently on the market for £222,000.

The property dates from 1847 and retains many original features throughout as well as benefiting from extensive views over open countryside

It’s over two floors, including a cosy sitting room along with a kitchen breakfast room and pantry to the ground floor, with two spacious double bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

Could you see yourself living here?

For more details visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/233590

1. LIGHT THE WAY

An ornate lantern illuminates the entrance.

Photo: Yopa

2. CHILL YER BOOTS

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home and this is a great one in which to hang up your wellies and put the kettle on.

Photo: Yopa

3. HEART OF THE HOME

Any would-be chef would surely love swanning around this kitchen.

Photo: Yopa

4. ROOM WITH A VIEW

The kitchen looks out over stunning countryside.

Photo: Yopa

