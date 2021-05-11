Pictures show Victorian cottage frozen in time that has gone on the market near Worksop
Step through the doors of this charming Victorian cottage near Worksop must feel like stepping into a simpler era.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 11:55 am
The period home, located in Lindrick Dale, is currently on the market for £222,000.
The property dates from 1847 and retains many original features throughout as well as benefiting from extensive views over open countryside
It’s over two floors, including a cosy sitting room along with a kitchen breakfast room and pantry to the ground floor, with two spacious double bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.
Could you see yourself living here?
For more details visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/233590
Page 1 of 3