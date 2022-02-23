Motorists urged to avoid popular North Notts tourist spot amid claims warning signs are being removed

Rufford Ford has been surging in popularity after videos showing vehicles attempting to cross went viral.

However, councillors are reminding drivers of the danger of attempting to cross as water levels have risen during recent storms.

Residents in the area have reported thrill-seekers removing cones and signage to encourage more vehicles to attempt to cross the stretch of road which is currently under water – with videos then shared online and attracting thousands of views.

The ford on Rufford Lane has been closed due to the depth of the water – which is clearly marked – following bad weather.

However, some drivers unfamiliar with the area are finding themselves in need of rescue and facing a hefty repair bill.

As videos were posted online of many vehicles being towed after attempting to cross, many asked the question as to why the road was open at all.

Cllr Scott Carlton released a statement on the popular tourist spot.

One resident said: “The road closed signs are ignored or tampered with, but anyone in an unsuitable vehicle that tries to go through a ford when it is two-feet deep or more must be mad or stupid.”

And Daniel Zieba asked the Rufford Ford and Wet Road Fails Facebook page: “Why do they drive into the water when there are crowds of people with cameras?”

Coun Scott Carlton, Newark & Sherwood Council member for Edwinstowe & Clipstone, also issued a warning after checking water levels in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

He said: “Throughout the weekend the flooding has been getting much worse.

Coun Scott Carlton.

“Please do not attempt to drive through it.

“You are putting yourself and others at significant risk by doing so.

“Highways will be attending the scene again shortly, to add additional warning signs and equipment.”

