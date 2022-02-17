Rail passengers in Worksop warned to expect disruption as Storm Eunice hits

East Midlands Railway operates well as regional services across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, via Whitwell and Creswell, as well as main-line services between the East Midlands and London, and between Norwich and Liverpool.

An EMR spokesman said: “Storm Eunice is expected to hit the UK on Friday, February 18, bringing a period of strong wind that could cause significant disruption as it moves through the UK.

“The Met Office has issued an warning for wind across England, with wind speeds of up to 90mph expected.

Passengers are warned to expect disruption on the railways as Storm Eunice hits.

“We’re advising customers to complete their journeys today, or on Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20, if possible.

“For those customers who do need to travel tomorrow, Friday, February 18, we're working alongside our colleagues at Network Rail and other train operators in preparation for the severe weather.

“For everyone’s safety, our trains will be required to travel much slower than usual during the storm, which means we can run fewer trains on some routes and journey times will be significantly increased – some journeys will take up to twice as long to complete.

“In addition to a reduction in the timetable, high winds present a risk of further short notice disruption caused by debris being blown onto the tracks, including trees and other forms of vegetation.

“More seriously, trees blown down can hit overhead power lines, severing connections or in some cases knocking down masts entirely. Such incidents usually result in part of the railway being closed while teams work to remove fallen trees and fix railway infrastructure.”

Regarding the Robin Hood Line, which also serves Newstead, Sutton Parkway, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Langwith-Whaley Thorns, EMR said: “Our regional routes will run as close to the advertised timetable as possible.

“Journey times will be increased and in some cases doubled.

“Short-notice cancellations and disruption will still occur on the day.”