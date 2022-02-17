A new building has been unveiled at The Canch that boasts a refreshments kiosk, a Changing Places toilet with wheelchair access, a baby change and parent WC, in addition to four unisex toilets.

This new addition, which has been fully-funded and project managed by Bassetlaw District Council, can be found opposite the splash pool, within an area of the sensory garden.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The Canch and Memorial Gardens are a popular year-round destination and this fantastic new facility will improve the visitor experience even more.

New Canch Cafe owners Paul and Robert Manfriedi, pictured with Coun Julie Leigh and local ward councillors.

“For a number of years, local people have asked for improved facilities like this and as a Council we are proud to deliver on our promise and enhance what is already a wonderful park.

“By installing more welcoming toilet facilities, a baby change area, and by adding another Changing Places facility, we hope this will make our park even more accessible to families of all ages and abilities.

“I’d like to thank all of the partners who have worked hard to deliver an impressive building and I’d also like to welcome the Manfredi family and wish them the best of luck.”

The renowned Worksop-based ice-cream maker Manfredi’s Ices has also launched a new venture based in the kiosk, The Canch Café, which opened to the public ahead of the half-term holidays.

The new Changing Places facility offers an electronic hoist with full access to the whole room, a privacy screen, an adjustable height sink and more.

The Canch Café and toilet facilities will be open daily between 10am and 4pm serving drinks, snacks, sweet treats and their award-winning ice cream.

The Manfriedi family has been serving Ice Cream to the people of Worksop for more than 100 years and recently won two Ice Cream Alliance Awards – a Gold Medal in the Open Class Vanilla, and a Silver Medal in the Open Class Flavour for their Lotus Biscoff.

Robert Manfriedi, joint-owner, said: “We’re delighted to be based at the Canch and look forward to welcoming visitors to the park.

“We can’t think of a better place to set up our first ice cream parlour and café and serve up some of our award-winning creations.”

Worksop-based ice-cream maker Manfredi’s Ices has launched a new venture based in The Canch Café. Pictured: brothers Robert and Paul Manfredi and Coun Julie Leigh.

One of the main features of the facility is a Changing Places toilet – which becomes the third Council-b uilt and publicly accessible facility in Bassetlaw.

Derek Oliver, changing places manager at Innova Care Concepts, said: "It has been a privilege to be involved in a project that's helping disabled people in society.

“Changing Places provide life changing facilities that make places accessible to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to enjoy enjoy them.

“Bassetlaw District Council have made The Canch and Memorial Gardens more accessibl e and inclusive for those with complex disabilities.”

Hughie Construction Ltd were the main contractors for the project and Richard Kirk, managing director, said: “It was a pleasure to work with everyone who collaborated on this project to create an outstanding addition to the Canch Park.

“All building projects have their ups and downs, but this was a real team effort to overcome some unforeseen difficulties.

"I think the results show how co-operation between all parties including ourselves, PRB Architects, Carr Lynch Quantity Surveyors and the Council’s Project Manager, can make for a great community building.”