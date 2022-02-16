Harworth has welcomed the new addition of Après Ice, an indoor ice-rink with skate hire, a large food menu, and even a VIP lounge.

The grand opening day on Saturday February 12 saw the venue at the Harworth Business Park off Blyth Road open in time for the February half-term holiday – and staff have reported a blitz of bookings for the upcoming weeks.

Jo Arnold, company manager, said: “We’re really excited – we've got a good team with great ideas for themed nights, and we've got a lot of exciting things planned.

"We just can’t wait to spread our wings within the community. We’ve tried to do something different that will appeal to teenagers and young adults, and everyone's loving our VIP area.”

Après ice is a new addition to a family run business, which includes the Kidz Hub next door, and is suitable for children aged four years and over, with skate sizes ranging from Infant 8 to Adult 12.

Prices start at £5.75 for an hour on the synthetic ice rink, and there are options for private party bookings, including a ‘Glow Party’ or even a ‘Confetti and Mocktail party’.

Company director, Tracy Mitchell, said: “After the uncertain times, we have all encountered over the last few years, we are very proud to finally open this venue for families and friends to enjoy happy times together.

"We look forward to welcoming welcoming everyone to our exciting new venue Après Ice.”

To book, visit Après Ice on Facebook.

Or click here.

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

Undefined: readMore

1. Happy first customers Among the first customers were George Twitty and Heathley Woolford Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Opening day at Après Ice Skaters who would like some reassurance standing on the ice can use a sturdy penguin friend to lean on. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. The VIP Lounge The VIP Lounge is available for booking and private party hire. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Mocktails and sharing platters The venue serves an array of juicy mocktails and yummy sharing platters among the menu. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales