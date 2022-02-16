Harworth has welcomed the new addition of Après Ice, an indoor ice-rink with skate hire, a large food menu, and even a VIP lounge.
The grand opening day on Saturday February 12 saw the venue at the Harworth Business Park off Blyth Road open in time for the February half-term holiday – and staff have reported a blitz of bookings for the upcoming weeks.
Jo Arnold, company manager, said: “We’re really excited – we've got a good team with great ideas for themed nights, and we've got a lot of exciting things planned.
"We just can’t wait to spread our wings within the community. We’ve tried to do something different that will appeal to teenagers and young adults, and everyone's loving our VIP area.”
Après ice is a new addition to a family run business, which includes the Kidz Hub next door, and is suitable for children aged four years and over, with skate sizes ranging from Infant 8 to Adult 12.
Prices start at £5.75 for an hour on the synthetic ice rink, and there are options for private party bookings, including a ‘Glow Party’ or even a ‘Confetti and Mocktail party’.
Company director, Tracy Mitchell, said: “After the uncertain times, we have all encountered over the last few years, we are very proud to finally open this venue for families and friends to enjoy happy times together.
"We look forward to welcoming welcoming everyone to our exciting new venue Après Ice.”
To book, visit Après Ice on Facebook.