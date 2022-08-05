Council planners reject application for huge warehousing development at Shireoaks

Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee met on Wednesday, August 3 to consider the application to create the new development, consisting of two buildings and a gatehouse with a combined floor area of 486,044 ft sq.

The proposed employment park, which was to be located just off the A57, is on land traditionally used for farming, had left nearby residents up in arms, with more than 700 letters of objection to the authority.

Objections raised by parish councillors include the development overshadowing residential developments and roads not being suitable for such a large number of vehicles.

Bassetlaw District Council

A report submitted to the committee by council officers also stated that more than 1,200 vehicles – of which around 300 would be HGVs – would enter or leave the site over a 24-hour period.

The report, which had recommended that councillors approve the application, states: “There have been many public objections in respect of the fact the highway network is not of a good enough standard to accommodate the development, including objections relating to specific junctions and areas and the fact that the evidence for the new local plan supports these impacts.

“Concerns have been raised that the application will lead to more accidents; however the road layout is designed to current standards. Therefore there should be no adverse safety implications.”

It continues: “One of the main public objections relates to the impact of the proposal on residential amenity.”

A summary of comments listed in the report raises concerns over whether more warehousing is needed in the area, claiming many units are currently empty.

Another objector states that there are numerous brownfield sites that could be used without it taking over agricultural land.

Others commented that the move would destroy Shireoaks’ village character, while others said that the site would largely provide low-paid, unskilled vacancies.

The application was turned down by majority decision at the meeting.