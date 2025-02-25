Changes in pipeline for old shop buildings in Worksop area -- all the Bassetlaw plans

Two shops within historic buildings in the Worksop area are set to undergo changes if planning applications are approved.

One, on Norfolk Street, Worksop, would be converted into a residential house, while the other, on Shireoaks Row in Shireoaks, would be turned into a hot-food takeaway.

The former dates back to the 1790s and was originally designed and constructed as residential accommodation for local textile-mill workers before being partially changed into a shop in the early 1900s.

It is currently the base for the Sugar And Silk cakecraft business, which makes and decorates celebration cakes, and also sells baking supplies and cake decoration products.

This shop, within an old building on Norfolk Street, Worksop, could soon be turned into a residential house. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The shop sits within an attractive stone structure that also houses The Greendale Oak, which is one of the oldest pubs in Worksop.

Both are part of an area that was historically designated as the Malthouses, which once formed the western gateway to the town centre. It is now within a conservation area and close to the Castle Hill landmark.

The change-of-use planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Mr L.E. Pingree, of Mansfield Road, Worksop, with his agent being David Taylor, of the Retford-based building surveyors, Henry Taylor.

In a statement, Mr Taylor stresses that historic and architectural features in the building, such as the shop front and traditional stonework, would be retained and renovated.

A planning application has been submitted to convert this convenience store in Shireoaks into a hot-food takeaway. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

He adds: “The proposed change of use represents a carefully considered scheme that seeks to balance the functional requirements of the building with its historic significance.

"It would enhance the conservation area by respecting existing historic principles and ensuring the building’s long-term sustainability.”

The second historic building earmarked for change is a Victorian, terraced property at 3 Shireoaks Row, which currently houses a convenience store, with a flat above.

However, it is not a listed property, nor has it been designated as a local heritage asset.

The application for it to be converted into a takeaway has been lodged with the council by Steve Jones, of Carlton in Lindrick, who has hired James Pemberton, of JUMP Architects Ltd, of Sheffield, as his agent.

In support of the plan, Mr Pemberton says the store is currently open from 6 am to 11 pm every day, but the takeaway would operate from 11 am to 11 pm.

He points out that the Retreat On The Row restaurant/cafe, which sits next door, was granted planning permission in 2020 with opening hours of 9 am to 11 pm.

"There would be no alterations to the building’s appearance,” he adds. “Consequently, we see this proposal as having a minimal impact.”

