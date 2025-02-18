Hair and beauty salon hopes to stay in Worksop - all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular hair and beauty salon in Worksop town centre is hoping to win the approval of the council after it transformed an eyesore building.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Confessions salon, which sits on Albion Close, on land close to Worksop fire station, has proved a hit since opening more than a year ago.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council for a lawful development certificate to retain its current use.

According to the council’s website, this follows an enforcement enquiry last year into an alleged, unauthorised breach of change-of-use regulations at the building.

The Confessions hair and beauty salon, which has proved popular since opening in Worksop. (PHOTO BY: ByElle, lash and brow specialist)

No action was taken and the occupants agreed to apply for a development consent order, rubber-stamping its current operation.

The application has been submitted by Dean Dixon, of Rose and Co Developments Ltd, a bespoke new-build housing developer, based at the same Albion Close address in Worksop.

It reads: “The building has been there for many years and was sat derelict and dilapidated. We have renovated it and brought it back into use. The work was completed in September 2023.

"There is sufficient parking for the salon’s customers, and all the required services are in place.

"The occupants were previously working from home, where on-street parking was an issue.

"They have now collaborated and moved to a more suitable location.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the application and have set a deadline date for a decision or recommendation of Thursday, April 3.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Norton House, Infield Lane, Norton – listed building consent to re-roof agricultural building.

Cherry Trees, Main Street, Oldcotes – work to five cherry trees in conservation area.

Barn off Gainsborogh Road, North Wheatley – notification of prior approval for change of use for existing agricultural barn into dwelling.

Tranby, Rectory Lane, Gamston – work to ash tree within conservation area.

Mulberry Logistics Park, Blyth Road, Harworth – discharge a condition relating to external lighting, associated with planning permission previously granted.

Land north of 4 Thorpe Road, Mattersey – variation of conditions relating to plan reference details, highways, kerbing and drainage, associated with planning permission previously granted.

14 Long Meadows, Everton – two-storey extension at front and side, including replacement porch with white render.

Land off Scrooby Road, Bircotes – vary condition of previously granted planning permission, enabling the substitution of approved drawings to allow for plot changes.

5 Norfolk Drive, Bircotes – first-floor extension at rear.

Waverley, Mattersey Road, Everton – convert garage into additional living accommodation, plus erect car port and open-structure porch.

106 Bigsby Road, Retford – variation or removal of conditions relating to design, materials, ecology plan, construction statement, boundary treatment, land levels, drainage and risk assessment, associated with planning permission previously granted.

Land off Mattersey Road, Sutton cum Lound – non-material amendment to planning permission previously granted, allowing for alterations to types of windows and doors.

5 Old Estate Yard, Wiseton – non-material amendment to condition of planning permission previously granted, relating to brick pillars supporting weight of required pitched roof.

Hermeston Hall, Doncaster Road, Oldcotes – work to beech tree within conservation area.

Pine Tree Cottages, Slaynes Lane, Misson – trim leylandii conifer hedge within conservation area.

Land at Rectors Gate development, off Hallcroft Road, Retford – work to sycamore trees within conservation area.