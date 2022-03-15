Worksop's dad's marathon challenge to thank hospital for his young son's emergency care

The family from Worksop rushed their newborn to hospital after vomiting and that’s where the family were told: “He’s a very poorly baby, we need to get him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital as soon as possible.”

Oliver was then moved to a transport bed and incubator, provided with oxygen and other medication before being taken to Sheffield by the Embrace Ambulance Service.

Embrace is a highly specialist, round-the-clock transport service for critically ill infants and children who require care in another hospital.

Rob Simpson, from Worksop, is preparing to run the Sheffield Half Marathon later this month.

Oliver’s father Rob, aged 40, said: “Once we were at Sheffield Children’s, the severity of the situation became real but immediately there was an organised plan in place to give Oliver the best chance possible.

"They were difficult days, but once we had a diagnosis, we could focus on how the issue could be addressed and, in that sense, it was a huge relief.”

Oliver was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease, which is a rare condition where the nerves which control movement in the bowels are missing. This can cause severe constipation and lead to serious infection if it is not identified and treated early.

Oliver Simpson, from Worksop, is now an active seven-year-old.

He spent the next 20 days receiving care on the Neonatal Surgical Unit and the following month, underwent surgery to remove around five inches of damaged bowel and reconnect the functioning nerve endings.

Now Oliver is seven-years-old and loves anything active and outdoors, especially football, cricket and biking.

"Oliver today is seven and a very active child, he never sits still,” said Rob.

"He loves anything outdoors, including football, cricket, biking and most other sports.

Baby Oliver undergoing care at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

"He enjoys family walks and coming with me to the trails at Sherwood Pines.

"The condition and the surgery certainly haven’t held him back in any way, and that’s thanks to Sheffield Children’s.”

Rob wants to show his appreciation for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and will be taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday March 27.

He said: “We will remain forever grateful for the medical care the staff gave Oliver at Sheffield Children’s, but also the behind-the-scenes support we received helping us cope with the situation as a family.”

The half marathon is a new challenge for Rob, after having children he didn’t have much time for other activities.

After turning 40 last year he wanted to get back out there.

“If anyone is considering taking on a new challenge, I would advise them to just go for it – you only ever regret the things you don’t do in life,” he added.

To sponsor Rob visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rob-simpson-sch