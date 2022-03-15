The White Horse Inn in Barnby Moor was left with a bill on Tuesday, March 8 when two families enjoyed meals and drink and then left the pub “like a bomb site” without paying.

The four adults and their four children were there for 90 minutes and ate £60 tomahawk steaks, cocktails and vodka before distracting the waiter and fleeing from the site in two vehicles.

The White Horse Inn, at Barnby Moor, has released CCTV images after being hit by a £330 unpaid bill from a fleeing family. Credit: Google

Joe Harper, director of The White Horse Inn said: “It was by no means an accident, they didn’t forget to pay and they had obviously done it before.

“The disrespect that they showed to the staff that were working at the time was just absolutely horrendous.”

Joe said that the family left the table with plates knocked over and food all over the floor, tables and chairs.

The women gathered the children up and bundled them into a white commercial van, and a black VW Golf, while one man went to the bar and ordered another drink to distract the bartender.

Four adults with four children left the pub after gorging on £330 worth of food and drink.

The man then ran out, got in the car and the two families sped off.

Joe said: “We’ve just come out of a year of being closed, virtually all businesses in our industry have got to bounce back after having to pay bills while being shut.

“They’ve been saddled by these costs, along with massive energy and produce supplies are just making it a tough time - and it’s March, it’s not the height of the season.

“It’s possibly the worst combination of times to do something that they may have thought was insignificant but actually does affect people.”

Pub owner Joe Harper described their pub being left “like a bomb site” by the two families.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are pursuing lines of enquiry following a report that a group of people had attended The White Horse Inn in Barnby Moor, eaten a meal and left without paying.

“Officers are making enquiries after the incident was reported to us at around 9pm on Tuesday March, 8 2022.

“To help us with our investigation we are urging anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 798 of March 8 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.