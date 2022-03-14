Daniel Harrison, 44, of Roe Hill, Woodborough, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on one teenage boy and a total of 18 offences against another, including sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of 12 years, added to the Sexual Offenders' Register indefinitely and has also been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will tightly restrict his activities once he is released.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court over the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:00 pm

Offences range from dealing class A drugs and burglary to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault on a child.

Sirban Farj, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and carrying an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Robert Sisson, 33, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted to handling stolen goods when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for six weeks.

Grzegorz Dytrych, 36, of Randal Gardens, Hyson Green, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, four counts of harassment and breach of a restraining order, as well as charges of making threats and criminal damage. He was sentenced to five years in prison and handed a renewed restraining order.

Vullnett Bode, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the cultivation of cannabis and he was locked up for 12 months on March 7.

