Worksop veteran 24 days into Captain Tom inspired 100 day 'ice bath' challenge has raised thousands for British Legion so far

Mark Walker is one of hundreds up and down the country who was been inspired to take on a ‘100 challenge’ in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden in lockdown.

Now running a transport company, Mark served in the British Army for 13 years and has raised thousands for the British Legion so far by comitting to exercising for one hour each day before submerging himself in an ice bath for 100 seconds and calling out his number rank name.

Mark, who has also given up alcohol for 100 days and shed over a stone thanks to the challenge, said: “It’s going really well, I am actually enjoying it, and feeling healthier.

Mark Walker in his barrel of ice water.

"The Worksop branch of Morrisons have been incredible as they supply all my ice- I go in every day with my cooler box, which they fill up.

"How am I able to keep doing it? Because people have told me I can’t. And I’m an ex-squaddie, you just get on with it.”

Mark says he has been inundated with support from friends, family and colleagues and raised around £3,500 in sponsorship and counting.

On July 31 he is planning a live ice bath dip in Worsksop town centre, outside the rather apt location of Iceland.

To donate online, visit Mark’s JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Walker120