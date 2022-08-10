A new Starbucks coffee outlet has officially opened its doors inside Sainsbury’s, on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, as the supermarket giant increases its company partnership.

In March, Sainsbury’s announced that it was to shut down 200 store cafés due to falling performance - putting a total of 2,000 jobs at risk.

It was decided that over the next year, 30 of these would be replaced by a new food hall trial which will include brands such as Caffè Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and Ed’s Diner, and a further 30 cafes would be replaced by Starbucks coffee shops.

The new Starbucks employs 10 staff to serve Sainsbury's shoppers all their caffeine needs.

Rhodesia’s popular Sainsbury’s café served its final meals on April 22 before closing for good. Starbucks took a total of four weeks to build its new premises and officially switched on its coffee machines on Wednesday, August 3.

Five of the new Starbucks’ staff have come from Sainsbury’s, with a further four hired specifically for the new coffee shop.

The cafe will serve the full coffee menu from the popular frappuccinos and vanilla lattes, plus a wide selection of bakery items and pre-packaged sandwiches.

Stacy Hutchinson, Starbucks manager, said: “The team and I are super excited to be in our brand-new store and ready to bring ‘the third place’ - a relaxing environment between work and home - into Sainsbury’s for everyone to enjoy.”

Starbucks will be open from 7.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7.15am to 8pm on Saturday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

There is plenty of seating for shoppers to put their feet up and enjoy a light bite.