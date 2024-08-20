Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Suzanne Shaw, chart-topping singer and 'Dancing On Ice' winner, is the latest celebrity judge announced for Worksop's Got Talent 2024.

After making her debut on Popstars 24 years ago, Suzanne has achieved a UK #1 album and two UK #1 singles.

She also won ‘Dancing On Ice’ in 2008, joined the cast of ‘Emmerdale’, and starred in various West End productions, including Chicago, Snow White, and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

On her new role, Suzanne said: “I am so honoured and excited to be joining Worksop's Got Talent as one of their 2024 judges.

Suzanne Shaw is the second celebrity guest judge announced for 2024. Photo: Goodyear Creative

“I started out on a talent show, so I know what amazing opportunities can come from taking part in one.

“I can't wait to find Worksop's next winner. See you in November.”

Suzanne will be joined on the celebrity judging panel by award-winning 'Coronation Street' actor Jude Riordan and two other famous faces.

Jude joined the cast of the UK's biggest soap in 2020 and since then, he has gone on to win a National Television Award for Best Newcomer and several other awards.

Multi award-winning charity talent show, Worksop’s Got Talent, is returning for an eighth year on Friday, November 8, 2024 at North Notts Arena and tickets are on sale now for £10 each at www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Over the past 24 years, Suzanne has achieved so much across music, TV and musical theatre, so I can’t wait for her to join us for our biggest ever Worksop’s Got Talent.”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, and selling out seven times (with 700 guests each year).

Auditions to compete in this year’s show are taking place in Worksop on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Organisers are looking for the best varied talent that Worksop has to offer, ranging from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians and anything else that they have not seen before.

There are no age restrictions to take part.

Wannabe finalists should email [email protected] with their full name, age, talent, and contact number.

The lucky 12 finalists will then perform in front of 700 people and a celebrity judging panel in November.