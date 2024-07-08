Have you got what it takes to shine at Worksop’s Got Talent charity talent show?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop’s Got Talent is returning for an eighth year and organisers are looking for the best varied talent that residents have to offer.

Organisers are looking for singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and anything else that they haven’t seen before as preparations continue for auditions that will take place later this summer.

The lucky 12 finalists will then perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel in November with the first celebrity judge set to be announced next week.

James Clarke, event organiser, says: “Worksop’s Got Talent continues to grow each year and I’m so excited to be bringing the show back for an incredible 8th year! If you want to showcase your talent in front of your hometown, whilst supporting a fantastic charity, then please get in touch! Tickets are also available here”

Last year's Worksop's Got Talent winners, The Voice Academy Performance Choir.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised £140,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning eight awards, selling out seven times and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, Emmerdale actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer and Liam Palmer.