Kickstart bank holiday weekend at Worksop pub with charity fun day

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:13 BST
Residents are invited to start their bank holiday weekend with a charity fun day at the Three Legged Stool in Worksop this Saturday.

A family-friendly charity day will be hosted at the Three Legged Stool on Raymoth Lane, Worksop, on Saturday, August 24.

The event, suitable for all ages, will feature a charity raffle, various stalls, and live entertainment from 12-7pm.

The event will be raising money for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, who support those who are living with inherited sight loss.

Three Legged Stool on Raymoth Lane, Worksop.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment from past Worksop’s Got Talent finalists and a DJ, with the forecast predicting sunshine and 21-degree weather.

James Clarke, who is one of the event organisers, said: “This Saturday’s event is perfect for families or groups of friends to come along to.

“Join us and soak up the sunshine and support us this bank holiday weekend.

“A special thank you to John Manning and The Three Legged Stool for their support.”

