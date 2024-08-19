Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink and drug driver from Retford who killed a cyclist while overtaking a peloton of cyclists on a rural road has been jailed.

Jack Bingley was driving a van along Cottam Lane in Treswell, at around 9.20am on Sunday, January 28, 2024, after having enjoyed a night out the previous evening.

He had two female passengers on board, when he reached a group of nine experienced cyclists ahead of him who were riding two abreast, before stretching into single file, preparing to make a right turn.

Despite being urged not to do so by one of his passengers, Bingley beeped his horn and began overtaking them as they approached Rampton Road junction.

Jack Bingley. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Riding at the front was 57-year-old Robert Noble, chairman of the Trent Vikings Cycling Club, who had made an arm signal to turn right and moved to the centre of the road prior to turning into the junction.

Mr Noble had almost completed his turn when he was hit at speed to his side by the overtaking van and thrown into the air, landing in a roadside ditch.

Despite the best efforts of friends and emergency services who treated him at the scene, he sadly died of his injuries.

Bingley, of Devonshire Road, Retford, failed to stop at the scene and continued to drive off.

Robert Noble, chairman of the Trent Vikings Cycling Club.

A second rider had also been glanced by Bingley's van, causing him to fall and suffer soft tissue injuries.

The 26-year-old was repeatedly told to stop and go back by his passengers, but he ignored them.

The two women demanded for him to let them out, which he did just before reaching South Leverton.

The passengers went back to the scene and told police what happened.

Bingley returned to the scene at around 11.30am and identified himself to police.

He undertook the roadside alcohol and drugs procedure which showed that he was over the limit for alcohol and was positive for cocaine or its metabolites.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Expert evidence confirmed that Bingley would have been over twice the drink drive limit at the time of the collision.

Bingley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, August, 16 after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was given a nine-year prison sentence and was banned from driving for five years, commencing from his release.

In a statement, the family of Mr Noble, from Lincolnshire, said: “Rob was a larger-than-life figure, well-known in the local community for his thunderous laugh and outgoing nature.

“He was known to many through his plumbing, heating, and electrical business, which carries on in his absence - but also through ventures such as cycling clubs.”

Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Noble’s family and friends and his fellow cycle club members who are understandably devastated by this incident.

“This was a wholly unnecessary death caused by Bingley’s foolish and senseless decision to drive whilst still highly intoxicated and under the influence of drink and drugs.

He added: “There is room for everyone on our roads and we all have a right to be there.

“We encourage all road users to show consideration and respect for the safety of each other as we all have a duty to make our roads a safer place.”