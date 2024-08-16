Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two suspected car thieves were tracked for more than a mile by a determined police dog.

The pair were found in a remote hedgerow after being tracked through woodland and open fields by Police Dog Loki and his handler.

Police learned at about 6.40pm yesterday (Thursday, August 15) that a suspected stolen van was being driven in the Retford area.

The vehicle was then intercepted by officers but failed to stop.

Police Dog Loki

It was then driven at speed through Retford town centre before driving up a dirt track near Pinfold Lane.

After being driven through a field of crops the van was abandoned and two people fled from the scene.

Loki and his handler arrived about 20 minutes later and quickly established a scent.

With Loki running ahead on his long lead, he led his handler over fields and through trees before sniffing the suspects out of a hedgerow.

Faced with the prospect of a foot race with Loki, both gave themselves up.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft, criminal damage and other motoring offences.

Both remain in police custody.

Inspector Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an exemplary bit of work by Loki and his handler who tracked these suspects for around a mile-and-a-half over difficult terrain.

“Together, our dogs and their handlers really make a formidable team and constantly impress us with just how effective they are.”