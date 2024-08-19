Retford's free family bank holiday music festival returns for fifth edition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retford's live music show Party in The Square returns this August Bank Holiday Sunday, with a schedule of free entertainment set to bring families flocking to the Market Square.

Celebrating its fifth year, the North Notts BID music festival has become a staple event, bringing footfall into the town centre for people to enjoy the bank holiday entertainment in the summer sun.

Popular Robbie Williams tribute performer Dan Budd is this year’s headline performer, with Katy Ellis as Taylor Swift, Nicola Marie as Amy Winehouse and Madness tribute ‘One Step Behind’ also hitting the stage as part of the event’s selection of tribute acts performing popular hits of music legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Party in the Square promises to once again be an amazing day of free music fun in the district for friends and families to come together to enjoy. We have a stellar line up of performers that will bring something for everyone to sing along to, so bring your deck chairs and picnics, sit back and enjoy the fabulous entertainment on offer.”

Party in the Square

Vintage vocal trio 'The Blighty Belles' will also be making their debut appearance, with the ever-present DJ Tim Asher performing his pre-show music mix to get the party started from 1pm.

Sally added: "Holding the event in Retford Market Square creates great footfall in the town centre on the bank holiday and we encourage everyone to spend locally in the town while enjoying Party in The Square. Make sure to buy food and drink from our amazing variety of hospitality businesses and support the town in seeing the summer out on a high.”

The event will take place in Retford Market Square on Sunday 25 August. Music master, DJ Tim Asher’s pre-show set commences at 1pm with the main acts performing from 2pm to 7.30pm. For the latest updates, visit the Party in the Square Facebook event page.