Kennel club: Urgent appeal for monthly sponsorship at Cuckney dog rescue

Due to rising costs and increased demands, an independent rescue charity near you is appealing to dog lovers to commit to a low-cost monthly sponsorship.

Our friends at Doggy Dens UK Rescue, a dog rescue charity based in Cuckney, have launched an urgent appeal for a monthly sponsorship of £5 to help care for the dogs in their kennels.

The UK is currently experiencing a crisis in dog rescue, a situation that many rescuers, including charity founder Denise Hardwick, are witnessing firsthand.

Many people in the rescue industry, including Denise, believe that the factors contributing to this concerning crisis include the increase in pet ownership during the pandemic, the rising cost of living, lack of central funding, and the difficulties associated with rehoming dogs, especially those with behavioural or medical issues.

Animal rescue centres are also overwhelmed by a higher number of incoming dogs while facing declining rates of rehoming, a situation felt here at independently-run Doggy Dens.

Denise explained: “People are giving their dogs away for free on social media, and rescues are overwhelmed.

“A lack of central and consistent funding is leading to more rescues shutting down.

“This is extremely concerning. We are facing a crisis.

“If local people considered making a regular monthly donation to support our resident UK dogs, this would help provide essential care, support staff, and food – plus factoring in unexpected vet bills or added costs.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

How to join the kennel club

Supporters can set up a regular direct debit or standing order using the details below.

As a registered charity, Doggy Dens can maximise funds through Gift Aid as well.

Readers can set up regular donations via PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/ or make bank transfers directly to the charity account.

Co-operative bank details are as follows:

Business account: Doggy Dens UK Rescue

Sort code: 089299

Account number: 67297775

When making a transfer, supporters can use ‘Kennel Club’ as the reference.

See more at Doggy Dens UK Rescue on Facebook.