Cuckney back to winning ways as they see off Notts & Arnold Amateur

Cuckney returned to winning ways after last week’s defeat as they saw off Notts & Arnold Amateur by eight wickets in the Nottinghamshire Premier league on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat and were all out for 145, Gurman Heran unlucky to end on 49 not out as Cuckney skipper Adam Tillcock took 4-28 and Yuvraj Singh 3-26. Cuckney coasted to 148-2 with 20 overs to spare, opener Nick Keast with 47, and Eliot Callis (42 not out) and Nick Langford (31 not out) seeing them over the line. However, Welbeck were well beaten at home to Hucknall by 186 runs. Hucknall won the toss and decided to bat – and they amassed a huge 325-7. Sean Golsin (149) and Sam Johnson (101) took hold of the innings after they were 33-2 and put on a superb 217 for the third wicket. Welbeck's James Hayes claimed 3-56 in 10 overs. The home side were then skittled out for just 139 in 33.4 overs. Mat Roberts top-scored with 37 and Dom Wheatley took 4-32. This Saturday Cuckney are at Cavaliers & Carrington and Welbeck are also away at Papplewick & Linby.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park lost by four wickets away at Papplewick & Linby seconds.

Choosing to bat, Clumber made 195-7 in their 50 overs after recovering from being 9-2.

Adam Tilcock - took 4-28 in Cuckney win over Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Ben Perkins led the way with 52 and Tim Shelley contributed 27, Alex Smith taking 3-18 from six overs.

Papplewick then reached 196-6 in 38 overs, opener Joe Walker immaculate with 87 not out, including nine boundaries and one six.

Charlie Crofts also hit 31 and Sam Stewart 28.

In Division One Worksop won by four wickets away at Farnsfield seconds.

The home side batted first after winning the toss and hit 225-7, Tom Chalkley top-scoring with 73, Will Marshall with 35 and James Atkin with 26, Dylan Armitage taking 3-43 from seven overs.

Worksop made a winning 226-6 in 33.4 overs, led by Subhan Khan with 81 and Ashley Langdale’s 62 not out.

They had been 34-3 but Khan and Langdale piled on 155 for the fourth wicket to turn the game in Worksop’s favour, the aggressive Khan hitting nine fours and four sixes.

Clumber host Kiveton Park Colliery this Saturday while Worksop are at home to Milton CC, Notts.