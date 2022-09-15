Historic Worksop cinema sells for almost £250k above auction guide price

The Regal Cinema was first built in the 1920s as the Miners’ Welfare Hall before being converted into the historic cinema in 1933.

It closed as a cinema in the 1990s and reopened as a live theatre, before being renamed Soundwave Arts Centre in 2012, before it closed in 2013.

The Carlton Road building has stood derelict ever since ahead of its auction this week.

The former Regal Cinema, on Carlton Road, sold for £322,000 at auction on September 13. Credit: Jenkinson

And this week it sold for £322,000 – £247,000 above the original guide price of £75,000 – after more than 172 bids were submitted by four parties battled it out for the Bassetlaw Council-owned site.

A council spokesman said ahead of the auction there had been ‘several expressions of interest’ in the building, with a number of prospective buyers shown around the site.

The site was described as in a 'poor state of repair'.

Last month, a group of friends put forward their wishes to turn the landmark into a focal point for the arts, which would have seen the building restored to offer two auditoriums for live music and theatre productions, facilities to host weddings and conferences, a bar, plus a recording studio, video editing suite and rehearsal rooms.

However, the group failed to secure the building amid the bidding war.

Group member Wilfred Norton said: “A great project for Worksop has disappeared. I guess it was not meant to be.”

A number of residents have taken to social media to express their wishes for the building to remain standing and restored to its former glory, but many fear the site will be turned into apartments.

One woman said: “As long as whoever has bought it makes sure it looks good and is useful and taken care of. It is so sad to see this amazing building die slowly and painfully.”

Another said: “I so hope I’m wrong, but at that price it looks like demolish and build flats.”