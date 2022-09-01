In Pictures: Take a look around the former Worksop cinema as it goes under the hammer
The former cinema in Worksop is in a ‘poor state of repair’, but offers the potential for redevelopment or refurbishment.
The former Regal Cinema, on Carlton Road, is up for sale with a guide price of just £75,000.
The building, owned by Bassetlaw District Council, has been listed to go under the hammer on September 13 at Mark Jenkinson & Son auctioneers.
Jenkinson has described the site, which is roughly 8,000 sqft over three levels, as ‘in a poor state of repair’, but offers the potential for redevelopment or refurbishment, subject to planning approval.
On the ground floor it contains a foyer, toilets, a cinema, bar, office and function room. Upstairs contains offices, a sound room, function room and further toilets. Buyers will also have rights to use the car park.
A council spokesperson has said there have been ‘several expressions of interest’ in the building, with a number of prospective buyers shown around the property.
The building was first built in 1926 as the Miners Welfare Hall before closing and being re-opened and renamed as Regal Cinema in 1922.
Scroll down to see photos of the old cinema in its current state.