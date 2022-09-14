Carole Botham will be joined by a group of six runners who will also be taking part in the iconic London Marathon on Sunday, October 2.

While an avid runner, Carole has never taken on the marathon before but has been training hard for the 26.2 mile run this year.

Carole, who is director of Corporate Services at Creswell-based Autism East Midlands, said: “I have always wanted to compete in a marathon.

Carole Botham, director of Corporate Services at Creswell-based Autism East Midlands, with Dan Kneller

“The opportunity to take part came during a personally challenging time as I had recently lost my mum. Mum had always been a great support. She often cared for my son who is on the autistic spectrum, when he was younger.

" With the support that Mum and I put in place, my son is now leading a full and independent life, rising to each opportunity presented.

“Not everyone is as fortunate to have that level of support. By raising money for Autism East Midlands I hope that I’ll be giving something back and going some way to help those who need support.”

Carole will be running alongside Dan Kneller, who will also be raising money for Autism East Midlands. He works at the charity’s IT provider, Chesterfield-based Addooco.