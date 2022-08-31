Friends Wilfred Norton, Philip Drakett, Aubrey Mirfin, and Jon Newton want to turn the former Regal Theatre, on Carlton Road, into a ‘state-of-the-art’ focal point for the arts in the centre of Worksop.

However, discussions with Bassetlaw District Council, the building owner, have collapsed and the building is now listed for auction on September 13, with Mark Jenkinson & Son auctioneers, the council’s agent.

The building has a guide price of £75,000 and is described as in need of ‘complete restoration’, and in a ‘poor state of repair’.

The former Regal Cinema, on Carlton Road, was first built in 1926. Credit: Jenkinson

The four friends, members of the band The Wilde, hope to turn the building, a former miners’ welfare hall, cinema, theatre and arts centre, into an entertainment venue which serves the ‘whole community’.

Their proposal includes a main auditorium with a bar, for live music and theatre productions, plus facilities to host weddings and conferences, alongside a second smaller auditorium for smaller events, plus space for film screenings and exhibitions.

Their plans also include a recording studio, video editing suite and rehearsal rooms, as well as a cafe, bar and kitchen and communal space.

The group is estimating a total investment of up to £1.5 million into the project if they acquire the building, creating up to 20 jobs.

They hoped to agree a pre-auction sale with the council to avoid a bidding war – but say overly strict planning conditions have scuppered their dreams.

The conditions currently state an immediate 10 per cent deposit will need to be paid, with the rest paid within 28-30 days, a planning application will need to be submitted within four months of purchase, and development or demolition will need to begin within three months of planning being approved, in a bid to ensure the site is not just acquired and left to deteriorate.

The group say they had been in talks with the council, but while they waited for confirmation of some details from highways officers, which had in fact been dismissed, they discovered the building had gone to auction.

Wilfred said: “If the highways enquiry was genuine, it would preclude going to auction until clarified.

“While we don't expect any preferential treatment, we do expect accurate information and a level playing field. If our project has not found favour with the council, I would expect clear communication of this fact.

“I fail to see how it could not find favour, as it would be a major asset to the community on many diverse levels.

“It is a big project and we are not sure we can work within the published constraints. We may be forced down an avenue we can't work with.

“September is too soon to get all the component parts in place. I do not foresee major problems but everything takes time – planning, architects, finance, supply chain, licensing, to name just a few.”

The council has disputed these claims, stating the group were emailed on August 2 and 25 to say the site was going to auction – and the conditions would remain in place, even if a pre-auction bid is accepted.

A council spokesman said: “We have a duty to the ratepayer to dispose of the building correctly. This includes maximising the receipt for the public purse and, through the auction conditions, ensuring the purchaser has the means to develop the site in a timely manner.

“There have been several expressions of interest in the building and the council has shown a number of different prospective buyers around the site.

"There have been 14 separate requests for legal packs ahead of the auction this week alone, four requests for inspection and one pre-auction bid already.

“We are disposing of a public asset and there can be no ‘special treatment’. All parties are aware the sale of this property is being handled by Jenkinsons and is listed for auction.