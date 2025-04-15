Worksop explosion: Evacuated residents begin to return home following fatal explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who were evacuated following a fatal explosion in a Worksop street are beginning to return home.

Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated following the explosion in John Street that resulted in the death of 53-year-old father David Howard.

A number of residents have now returned home and police officers are working to ensure more families can return to their properties as quickly as possible.

Police will be carrying out door to door enquiries in the area today to try and piece together more information as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.

The scene of the fatal house explosion in John Street, Worksop.

Mr Howard’s terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.

Speaking at the scene of the explosion on Monday Bassetlaw Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: “I’d like to thank the community for all your assistance so far. I appreciate it must have been frustrating as we obviously had to cordon off a sizeable area around John Street, thank you for your patience we really do appreciate it.

"Both ourselves and the fire service are going through a painstaking process of investigating what’s happened which will take some time. We’ve managed to get some residents back into their properties today and we’ll work as hard as we can to get further residents in as soon as possible.

"Your information has been vital as we start to piece together what’s happened. What I would ask is over the coming days if you think of something that might be relevant either telephone 101 quoting incident number 612 of the 12th of April or we’ll be conducting house to house enquiries locally so please make yourself available to the investigating officers.”

Residents who have concerns or questions are asked speak to officers maintaining the police cordon in John Street.

A large number of people who were evacuated from properties in the area are currently being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident that happened at 7.39pm on Saturday April 12 to get in touch on 101.