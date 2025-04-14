Worksop explosion: Fundraising page set up for community affected by explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising page has been set up to help those affected by an explosion at a Worksop home.

A gofundme page set up by Sophie Louise aims to raise £5,000 to be share between the families whose homes have been destroyed in the blast in John Street, Worksop.

The page states: “In order to help the devastated families that have lost their homes due to the explosion on John Street I have started this fundraiser and hopefully as a community we can all come together to create a fund to help them purchase things that they are going to need in the meantime until their homes are rebuilt or they are able to relocate to a new property.

"This fund will then be given to the council for them to distribute evenly between the families to help them get back on their feet.”

Police officers and fire crews worked alongside specialist Urban Search & Rescue Teams to account for all local residents.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

The terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.

Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated.

A large number of people who were evacuated from properties in the area are currently being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.