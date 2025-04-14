Worksop explosion: Father who died in house explosion officially named by police

53-year-old David Howard died at the scene of the explosion in John Street, Worksop.

A father who died following an explosion at a house in Worksop has been officially named by police.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Officers recovered the body of a man from under debris following the blast.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

“We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."