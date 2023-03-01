Plea to find attackers who left Worksop dad-of-five unconscious in the street

Leo MacDonald, aged 34, was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain following an incident outside a shop on Gateford Road, Worksop, on Saturday, February 25, shortly after 2.30am.

Officers, called to a report of “fighting”, attended and found Leo lying unconscious on the floor and he was rushed to hospital.

He has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

Father of five Leo MacDonald was left unconscious and with a fractured skull after the attack

Now, his partner Jen Smith, 30, has pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “He’s still in a lot of pain and is unable to do a lot of things.

“He went into a shop and CCTV shows him arguing with the shopkeeper about something. Leo has no idea idea what – he can’t even remember going into the shop.

“The next thing, a group of guys came and dragged him through the shop. He fell over, they hit him and pushed him, he pushed back and then they dragged him outside and basically beat him until he was unconscious.

Leo MacDonald was attacked in Gateford Road in the early hours of Saturday morning

“Even when he was unconscious, they carried on stamping on him and left him with a fractured skull, pain in his collarbone, although it’s not broken, and cuts and bruises.

"We’ve got a young family, we’ve got two young children and he’s got three from a previous relationship, so five children could have lost their dad.

PC Chris Putland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim being rushed to hospital and needing immediate attention.

“We are continuing to carry out lengthy CCTV inquiries and our neighbourhood officers are out in the area on regular patrols throughout Worksop town centre, so if you have any information please do come forward.

“This kind of assault and behaviour – no matter if it occurred in the middle of a busy night or the middle of the day – will never be tolerated and we are doing everything we can to find out who’s responsible.”