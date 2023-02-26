Blake Johnstone, aged 26, was involved in a collision with a car on Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, on Friday, February 17, at about 9.50pm.

He was taken to hospital with serious head and chest injuries but could not be saved and died in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21.

The car involved in the collision with Blake, a pedestrian, was a black Audi A6 and the driver remained at the scene afterwards to assist officers with their enquiries. The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

Blake Johnstone died after losing his fight for life following a collision in Dinnington, Rotherham, last week (Photo: Getty)

Online tributes have been paid to Blake, with his heartbroken mum, Donna Walker, among those to pay her respects.

She said: “It really is unfair that it happened to my boy, the love Blake had for his two girls was enormous, they really were the apple of his eyes. I promise I will do everything and anything I can to make sure they are both looked after in every way possible. I love them both so much and I just know they will make Blake so proud every day.”

She added: “I love you son, I miss you so much, my heart is breaking so much it aches.”

Posting on Facebook, Bethany KyNew added: “Rest in peace Blake, nicest boy around. Pure heart of gold since being a kid.”

Chelsea Pamela described Blake as “a great lad” and Nicolla Storer added: “R.I.P Blake, sleep tight mate, one of the nicest lads about! Heart of gold, always been the same since a kid! My heart goes out to his family! You’ll be missed by many!”

Echoing the sentiments, Jasmine Bown added: “Rest in peace Blake, pure heart of gold, and one of the nicest lads ever to meet, you'll be missed by many.”