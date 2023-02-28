News you can trust since 1895
Crown court for Bassetlaw man who reached 113mph in Worksop police chase

A Bassetlaw man who reached speeds of 113mph in a police pursuit in Worksop has been sent to the Crown Court to learn his fate.

By Tim Cunningham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:02pm

Officers began to follow Dale Rousell on Retford Road, on February 11, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said that at one point, while overtaking, there was a narrow miss with an oncoming vehicle.

Rousell, aged 43, lost control and collided with the central reservation barrier.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
A kitchen knife was found in the car and Rousell stuck his middle finger up when asked for a breath sample.

Rousell, of Wharton Street, Retford, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and possession of a knife.

Nikki Carlisle, mitigating, agreed the offences were too serious for the magistrates to rule on.

She said he has been out of trouble for 23 years and asked for a pre-sentence report.

Rousell was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 5. An interim disqualification was also imposed.