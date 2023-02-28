Crown court for Bassetlaw man who reached 113mph in Worksop police chase

Officers began to follow Dale Rousell on Retford Road, on February 11, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said that at one point, while overtaking, there was a narrow miss with an oncoming vehicle.

Rousell, aged 43, lost control and collided with the central reservation barrier.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

A kitchen knife was found in the car and Rousell stuck his middle finger up when asked for a breath sample.

Rousell, of Wharton Street, Retford, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and possession of a knife.

Nikki Carlisle, mitigating, agreed the offences were too serious for the magistrates to rule on.

She said he has been out of trouble for 23 years and asked for a pre-sentence report.