Worksop man shared sick torture porn showing the abuse of two-month-old baby

Armando Becci was traced by the National Crime Agency after he uploaded indecent images and officers seized two mobiles when they arrested him in March last year.

"One officer described them as some of the worst images she had ever seen in her years of service in Nottinghamshire," Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

Images of a two-month-old baby were found on Becci's phones, along with the torture of a five-year-old girl with flames applied to her body.

One of the examples read out in court involved the rape of a 16-year-old girl by a male purporting to be her father.

In total, 144 category A images were found, 70 category B, and 68 category C, where A is the most extreme, with a number of prohibited sexualised images of children in a cartoon "anime" style.

Becci, aged 23 and with no previous convictions, shared category A and B images and engaged in online role-playing scenarios.

Ms Hunter, mitigating, said: "I hope Your Honour will find this is a young man who has had a number of mental health issues. His regret, remorse and shame is genuine."

She said he had spent’ several hundred pounds’ on therapy to gain insight into his behaviour, and attended seven court hearings that were cancelled ‘utterly petrified that he was going to prison’.

Becci, of Redwing Close, Worksop, admitted possession and distribution of indecent images, at the magistrates’ court, last September.

On Wednesday, Recorder Adrian Reynolds told him: "I don't think anyone could contemplate the stuff you were looking at without a deep sense of anger. You were aiding and abetting the abuse of children.

"There is nothing simulated about the stuff you were looking at. In some cases this was torture.

"How did you decline to the point where you found this stuff interesting?”

The judge said most defendants in these cases are ‘men of mature years who have sunk into a cycle of depravity’ – but Becci is younger and has ‘been a lot more honest’ about what he has done.

