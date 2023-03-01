After receiving a report of a group of people fighting outside a store on Gateford Road, Worksop, on Saturday, February 25, shortly after 2.30am, officers found the victim on the floor.

The victim in his 30s then became unconscious and was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered he had a fractured skull.

The public is now being asked to get in touch if they were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or know anyone involved.

Gateford Road, Worksop.

PC Chris Putland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim being rushed to hospital and needing immediate attention.

“He has now been discharged and is recovering, but we are intent on finding those responsible and need anyone in the area on Friday night to come forward and speak to us.

“We are continuing to carry out lengthy CCTV inquiries and our neighbourhood officers are out in the area on regular patrols throughout Worksop town centre so if you have any information please do come forward.

“This kind of assault and behaviour – no matter if it occurred in the middle of a busy Friday night or the middle of the day – will never be tolerated and we are doing everything we can to find out who’s responsible.”