Mary Millington, aged 26, of Beverley Walk, Carlton in Lindrick, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 21, after failing in her householder duty of care and allowing someone to fly-tip her waste.

The first incident occurred in January this year when seven bags of household waste had been fly-tipped on Rotherham Baulk, Carlton in Lindrick.

An investigation by environmental health officers from Bassetlaw Council found evidence within the waste that identified Millington, who later claimed that her bin had been stolen and that she had paid a man £20 to dispose of her waste.

A huge amount of waste was found in the garden of a vacant home on Mendip Court, Carlton in Lindrick.

On another occasion in June, items belonging to Millington were found within a large amount of waste that had been dumped in the garden of an empty property in Mendip Court, Carlton in Lindrick.

This contained approximately 50 bags of household waste, animal bedding, vehicle tyres, carpets, windows frames, timber and toys.

Millington was fined £432 and ordered to pay a £43 surcharge, including a contribution of £400 to the clean-up costs of both fly-tips.

The CBO also means that Millington is only permitted to transfer waste to a licensed waste carrier and must retain documentation for a period of at least six months. The CBO is active for 36 months.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw Council, said: “This case shows that we take fly-tipping extremely seriously and we will have no hesitation in seeking a criminal prosecution should we find the culprits.

“In both of these cases, Miss Millington did not care about how her waste would be disposed of and she was not prepared to give environmental health officers the identity of the people she paid to take the waste away for her.

“This is also a further reminder to Bassetlaw residents that it is your waste and your responsibility. If you pay someone to take your waste away, you should use a reputable and licensed waste carrier and always ask for a receipt.

“There is no excuse or justification for fly-tipping and anyone caught could receive an unlimited fine, have their vehicle confiscated or face imprisonment.”

