Police issue plea for dashcam footage after man's body found in Whitwell

Just before 6am on Saturday, December 10, officers were called to an alleyway in Whitwell between Station Road and Butt Hill, where the body of a man was found. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Carolyne Van Schaick who is leading the investigation said: “We are appealing to anyone that was in the area between midnight and 6.30am and may have dash cam footage. Also to local residents and businesses that have CCTV footage please contact us and submit it, as it may help with our enquiries.”

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 22*721853: facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101