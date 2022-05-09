Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, and Worksop North county councillor, Callum Bailey welcomed Ms Patel to the area on Friday to speak about recent plans to tackle crime in the district, including increasing police numbers.

She visited numerous areas such as Worksop town centre to see the new CCTV cameras and refuge points which were installed with funding from the Home Office.

Brendan Clarke-Smith and home secretary Priti Patel spoke to inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, about initiatives to tackle crime in the area.

She also saw first-hand some of the issues around the Worksop Trader Clock, and the park nearby Beckett Avenue, in Carlton-in-Lindrick, which has seen a rise in anti-social behaviour and had play equipment vandalised in a recent arson attack.

Ms Patel said since September 2019, Nottinghamshire Police has recruited an additional 364 police officers.

There are now over 2,285 police officers across Nottinghamshire helping to pursue criminals, tackle anti-social behaviour and keep neighbourhoods safe.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “It was a real honour to welcome the home secretary to Bassetlaw and to see first-hand some of the steps being taken to tackle crime locally and make our streets safer.

Brendan Clarke-Smith and Callum Bailey visited Carlton in Lindrick with home secretary Priti Patel on Friday, May 6.

“Local people have told me that they want to see an increase in police numbers, and I’m pleased that Nottinghamshire is well on track to recruit and deploy new officers.

“I also shared our experiences of anti-social behaviour locally and making sure victims of crime are given the justice they deserve.

“I am proud to have supported her in delivering the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act and this will help us deal robustly with evicting illegal encampments, which have been a scourge locally.”

Ms Patel said: “This is what the Safer Streets Fund is all about – the safety and security of areas blighted by crime and helping prevent potential perpetrators committing such crimes in the first place, so our communities are able to flourish.”

Coun Bailey said: “I have had many reports regarding anti-social behaviour, around the Beckett Avenue Park, including harassment of residents and possible criminal activity.

“It was therefore a privilege to be able to speak with both Brendan, inspector Crawford and the home secretary to be able to put across the need for further action to be taken to address anti-social behaviour on the site.”