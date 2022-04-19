Firefighters were called to a blaze in the park by Beckett Avenue, in Carlton-in-Lindrick at 7.30pm yesterday

The fire involved a tyre which had spread to surrounding playground equipment.

Firefighters from Worksop Fire Station used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called out to a park in Carlton in Lindrick on Monday night. Credit: Darren France

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Due to suspected deliberate ignition we have passed details on to Nottinghamshire Police.

"We would encourage anyone with information to report this incident confidentially to FireStoppers.”

A number of residents have reported similar incidents, which has left children unable to play in the park.

Firefighters were also called to the same place on Sunday at 8.34pm where clothing items were set on fire.

Firefighters were called out to a park in Carlton in Lindrick on Monday night. Credit: Darren France

Crews extinguished this with a fire bucket.

Speaking of the incidents, one woman said on social media: “My little girl loves this park. Such a shame.”

Another stated: “This is appalling. I don’t bring my little boy to this park, we don’t even walk past it ... it worries me what park will be next.”