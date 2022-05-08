Man appears in court over "nasty" attack in Worksop which left victim with multiple fractures

A 47-year-old has appeared in court after a man was knocked unconscious during an attack in Worksop.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:39 pm

Officers were called to Prospect Precinct, Worksop, after a man sustained multiple facial fractures during an assault on Wednesday May 4.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment after losing consciousness during the alleged attack.

Jamie Speak, aged 47, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The attack happened in Propsect Precinct.

Speak, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Read More

Read More
Police launch appeal following Creswell youth club burglary

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 3.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man suffered serious facial injuries and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment following this nasty incident.

“We have been able to charge a suspect in connection with this case and criminal proceedings are now underway.

“I hope this development reassures people just how seriously we take all reports of violent crime.”

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)