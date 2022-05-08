Man appears in court over "nasty" attack in Worksop which left victim with multiple fractures

Officers were called to Prospect Precinct, Worksop, after a man sustained multiple facial fractures during an assault on Wednesday May 4.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment after losing consciousness during the alleged attack.

Jamie Speak, aged 47, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The attack happened in Propsect Precinct.

Speak, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 3.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man suffered serious facial injuries and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment following this nasty incident.

“We have been able to charge a suspect in connection with this case and criminal proceedings are now underway.

“I hope this development reassures people just how seriously we take all reports of violent crime.”