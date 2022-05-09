New CCTV cameras have been installed in Worksop following £550,000 of funding secured by Nottinghmshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry from the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

Five new CCTV refuge points and a total of 27 new or upgraded CCTV cameras have been installed across the town, thanks to officers from Bassetlaw District Council’s community safety and CCTV teams.

Home secretary Priti Patel visited one of the CCTV refuge points on May 6, ahead of the Bassetlaw Conservative’s spring dinner, calling it a result of ‘great initiative’.

Home secretary Priti Patel and inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, at the refuge point on Potter Street, Worksop.

The refuge points have been set up across the town where members of the public, especially women and girls, can instantly alert CCTV control room staff when they feel threatened or at risk.

They provide full-time surveillance of an area like standard CCTV, but have the additional advantage of offering users a ‘panic button' feature whereby they can automatically alert police to a live incident.

Upon activation, operators will be able to risk-assess the scene using a Pan, Tilt and Zoom camera to secure evidence, determine what help is needed, dispatch the appropriate police response and provide reassurance to the caller via two-way audio.

Ms Patel said: “This initiative here is from government money, part of our Safer Street funds initiative across Nottinghamshire.

Several new CCTV refuge points have been installed across Worksop town centre as part of the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

“They [Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, and Chief Constable Craig Guildford] have shown great initiative through the Safer Streets Fund around doing just the basics and doing it very well.

“CCTV means visibility that gives the public confidence if they're on a night out or out during the day.

“With the technology here with this refuge point, if there's a problem then they can actually get access to help and report crime - and that is incredibly important.

“This is exactly what we stand for, greater innovation for absolute law and order and making sure that our streets and communities not just feel safe - but are safe.

“We can only do that through our brilliant officers who are heroic in the work that they do.”