Foodies Festival Nottingham 2025: half-price tickets, headline acts and top TV chefs at Wollaton Park

Marc Reeves
By Marc Reeves

Head of Affiliates

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:29 BST
The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UKThe Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK
The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld
Judge Jules, Blue and Bake Off winners head to Wollaton Park for Foodies Festival – with 50% off tickets on Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Running from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025, the Nottingham leg of the UK’s biggest touring food festival will feature live cookery demos from MasterChef and Bake Off stars, street food from around the world, and headline performances from Judge Jules, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Live music across the weekend

See Judge Jules at Food Festival 2025See Judge Jules at Food Festival 2025
See Judge Jules at Food Festival 2025

Each day at Wollaton Park will conclude with a headline set from a major act:

  • Friday 27 JuneJudge Jules
  • Saturday 28 JuneThe Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)
  • Sunday 29 JuneBlue

Local artists and tribute acts will also perform throughout each day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confirmed chefs in Nottingham

The Chefs Theatre will host an impressive line-up of culinary stars, with a focus on recent Bake Off and MasterChef talent. Nottingham visitors can see:

Matty EdgellGreat British Bake Off Winner 2023

Andy RyanGreat British Bake Off 2024 contestant

Fateha KhanomMasterChef 2024

Ritchie StainsbyMasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist

Alex WebbMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Nigel Barden – BBC Radio London food presenter

Eloise Durrant – from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers

Oliver Dunn – also known as Oli the Choc

Kat Buckley – creator of The Baking Explorer

Christiaan de VriesGreat British Bake Off 2024 finalist

Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Each chef will take to the stage for live demos, tastings, and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What else is on at Wollaton Park

Cake and Bake Theatre – demos and tips from expert bakers

Drinks Theatre – cocktail masterclasses and wine tastings

Street food avenue – dishes from over 50 vendors

Kids Cookery School – hands-on cooking sessions for children

Artisan producers – from chutneys to cheeses, spirits to sauces

Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Event details

Location: Wollaton Park, Nottingham NG8 2AE

Dates: Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (daily)

For full chef and music line-ups and to plan your day, visit foodiesfestival.com

Related topics:MasterChefStreet foodWowcherGreat British Bake OffAffiliatesBoost
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice