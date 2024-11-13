Robots invade Cuckney

By Aigail Challands
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:07 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:37 GMT
We learned all about careers in science and technology.We learned all about careers in science and technology.
We learned all about careers in science and technology.
The children from Cuckney Primary School tested their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathmatics skills in an afternoon of robotics with the team from EDT and NEOs Network.

During our workshop, students were able to learn about how Neos Networks is involved in the Critical National Infrastructure whilst developing their coding skills through our Ozobots!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The students were able to create a path from the Viking Wind Farm to HQ then into their city using several different codes. EDT (Engineering Development Trust) had a blast working with Cuckney CofE Primary School and we loved seeing all of their innovative and creative designs.

Related topics:ScienceCuckney
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice