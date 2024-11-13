Robots invade Cuckney

We learned all about careers in science and technology.

The children from Cuckney Primary School tested their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathmatics skills in an afternoon of robotics with the team from EDT and NEOs Network.

During our workshop, students were able to learn about how Neos Networks is involved in the Critical National Infrastructure whilst developing their coding skills through our Ozobots!

The students were able to create a path from the Viking Wind Farm to HQ then into their city using several different codes. EDT (Engineering Development Trust) had a blast working with Cuckney CofE Primary School and we loved seeing all of their innovative and creative designs.