£1,500 boost for Nottingham charity tackling poverty and community isolation

Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has made a £1,500 contribution to Rumi’s Table, a project that promotes community integration through shared meals and educational workshops.

The initiative – part of the wider Love Mercy Hope charity, located in Nottingham – aims to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to promote social inclusion and tackle food insecurity.

The donation will help fund community meals, workshops, and other activities designed to build stronger connections within the community.

Faizan Rashid, HR and Grants Manager at Love Mercy Hope, said: “We were overwhelmed with gratitude and enthusiasm when Barratt and David Wilson Homes contacted us to inform us that Love Mercy Hope had been selected to receive the £1,500 donation.

“Our entire team was profoundly inspired and uplifted by the recognition that a reputable organisation supports our cause.”

Rumi’s Table has been a vital part of the community, hosting events that have reached hundreds of residents, from family cooking sessions to cultural exchange evenings.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Supporting local charities like Love Mercy Hope is at the heart of what we do, and Rumi’s Table is a fantastic initiative that brings people together and creates meaningful connections.

“We’re proud to contribute to a project that makes such a positive impact in Nottingham.”

Faizan added: “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its generosity and commitment to community welfare through its Community Fund initiative.

“We are deeply grateful for the assistance, as it enables us to expand our services and significantly impact the lives of the individuals we assist.”

For more information on the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Love Mercy Hope.